Fixed deposits: How long will it take to double your money? Even 10 years may not be enough
An investment made for 10 years can grow by 100 per cent only when it gives an annualised return of 7.18 per cent or more.
If you are a conservative investor, opting for a fixed deposit (FD) is a logical thing to do for gradual wealth creation. You invest a small or large sum in a term deposit and then stay stress-free until the date of maturity. Not only does your money remain safe, but it also gives a good rate of return that hovers around 6-7 per cent per annum.