Fixed deposits interest rates to rise; SFBs offer 75-100 bps higher FD rates than PSBs, private banks3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM IST
- Experts believe that with liquidity becoming tighter and credit demand remaining strong, lending institutions are in the race to acquire the maximum deposits. SFBs are offering FD rates that are 75-100 basis points higher than those offered by PSBs and private banks.
RBI's rate hike cycle that began in the initial days of FY23 did little to no impact on the banks' credit demand as growth is at a comfortable double-digit rate of scheduled commercial banks. Credit demand is unlikely to budge, and that has likely led the lenders in the race of acquiring maximum deposits. Banks' credit growth continues to outpace deposits, and hence it is expected that the traditional fixed deposit schemes may continue to see more hikes ahead. At present, small finance banks have been surpassing both public sector and private banks when it comes to offering attractive FD rates.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×