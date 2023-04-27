RBI's rate hike cycle that began in the initial days of FY23 did little to no impact on the banks' credit demand as growth is at a comfortable double-digit rate of scheduled commercial banks. Credit demand is unlikely to budge, and that has likely led the lenders in the race of acquiring maximum deposits. Banks' credit growth continues to outpace deposits, and hence it is expected that the traditional fixed deposit schemes may continue to see more hikes ahead. At present, small finance banks have been surpassing both public sector and private banks when it comes to offering attractive FD rates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}