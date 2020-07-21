Fixed deposits may work better than debt funds in the short term

As short-term yields sink and the new stamp duty bites into the debt fund returns, fixed deposits (FDs) seem to be presenting an alternative to mutual funds. For holding periods of less than three years, the tax advantage of debt funds over the fixed deposits goes away.

We asked financial planners to weigh in on the issue. Most of them feel that FDs are better only for time horizons of less than one year. Read on for a detailed analysis.

Successive rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and various liquidity easing measures have depressed yields in the short-term bond markets. Rate cuts get quickly incorporated in bond markets while banks are slower in cutting rates for their retail customers.

This creates a slight advantage for investors in bank FDs. The yield minus the fund’s expense ratio is roughly the return that an investor will get. For example, the average yield for a liquid fund is 3.36% and the expense ratio is 0.20%, bringing the net yield to about 3.16%. This amounts to a lower return than savings bank interest of around 3.5% that major banks offer.

It is also lower than many short-term FD rates. For example, the FD rate of the State Bank of India (SBI) for 46 to 179 days is 3.9%. Certain factors such as credit and interest rate risk do affect debt fund returns apart from yields, but these tend to be muted for schemes at the very short end such as liquid, ultra-short or money market funds.

For holding periods of less than three years, debt funds do not enjoy any tax advantage. Capital gains in them are taxed at your slab rate, the same as a bank FD. One minor advantage remains—the tax deducted at source (TDS) is not applicable on short-term gains in debt funds while it is applicable on bank FD interest.

The net yields for ultra-short-term and money market funds are also at historical lows at 3.67% and 3.95%, respectively.

"Investors who know for sure that they won't need the money for defined time should go for FDs. However, those who want flexibility and liquidity should stick with debt funds," said Deepesh Mehta, founder and CEO, Grow Wealth.

Mehta, however, dismissed the comparison with bank savings accounts, highlighting that banks can lower these at any time. Priya Sunder, co-founder and director, Peak Alpha Investments took a more qualified position. “FDs make sense for time horizons of one year or less. For longer time horizons, an ultra-short-term fund or a short-term fund will offer higher returns," she said. Sunder also dismissed the effect of stamp duty on debt fund returns.

“As far as the stamp duty goes, it is minuscule at just 0.005% and it only applies to purchase and not redemption. I don't think it changes the equation between the two alternatives much," she said.

One final advantage of debt funds also remains intact—liquidity. Debt funds can be redeemed on any business day while breaking a fixed deposit typically entails an interest rate penalty of 1%. Sweep in fixed deposits, however, do not carry an interest rate penalty.

“You get the interest rate applicable for the period of the FD. However, this may be lower than the rate for the original term of the FD. This product is somewhere between a traditional FD and a liquid fund," said Mehta.

For example, assume that you originally made the sweep in FD for one year at a rate of 5%. The rate for six months is 4% and you break it after six months. In this case, you will get a 4% rate of interest.

Amol Joshi, founder, Plan Rupee Investment Services argued in favour of debt funds. “When people say a time horizon of less than three years, in my experience, some of this money always goes beyond this limit. In such a case mutual funds offer a distinct tax advantage over FDs," he said.

Debt funds held for longer than three years are taxed at 20% with indexation on capital gains. This works out to be a lower rate than FDs for those taxpayers in the highest slab rate. However, experts have asked for a cautious approach while picking a scheme.

A few asset management companies, however, carry risky debt even in their short-term funds, but this is not the norm. “The trick for investors having a very short time horizon is to choose debt funds having very low expense ratios to maximize the returns. Of course, along with this, it is very important to choose a fund with high credit quality to avoid any credit event," said Rushabh Desai, a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor.

Investors should carefully examine their requirements in terms of returns, liquidity and tax before choosing between the two alternatives.

