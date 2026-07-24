Fixed Deposits: Should you park ₹10 lakh in one FD or split it? Pros and cons explained

Fixed deposits (FDs) remain among the most preferred investment options for people seeking steady and assured returns. However, if you have ₹10 lakh to invest, a common dilemma is whether to place the entire amount in a single fixed deposit or divide it into several smaller FDs.
The decision isn't about generating higher returns. Provided the interest rate and tenure are identical, both approaches will deliver the same maturity value.
Instead, the better option depends on your financial objectives, liquidity needs, investment horizon and comfort with risk.
Here's a closer look at the pros and cons of investing ₹10 lakh in one fixed deposit versus splitting the amount into multiple deposits.
Whether you invest the entire ₹10 lakh in one fixed deposit or create 10 separate FDs of ₹1 lakh each, the maturity amount remains virtually the same, assuming the interest rate and tenure are identical.
Investing the full amount in one fixed deposit offers convenience and ease of management. You only need to monitor a single account, remember one maturity date and handle minimal paperwork.
However, this approach has certain disadvantages. If you require a portion of your money before the deposit matures, you may have to prematurely close the entire FD. This could lead to a penalty on the full deposit, even if you only need a small amount.
Investors should also keep deposit insurance in mind. Under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) scheme, deposits are insured up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including both principal and interest. As a result, investing the full ₹10 lakh in one bank leaves a part of the money outside the insurance cover.
Dividing the investment into several smaller fixed deposits provides greater financial flexibility. If funds are required during the tenure, you can break only one FD while allowing the remaining deposits to continue earning interest. This limits the impact of premature withdrawal penalties.
Another benefit is the ability to distribute deposits across different banks, helping investors maximise the ₹5 lakh DICGC insurance limit.
Multiple FDs can also be useful in a rising interest-rate environment. As individual deposits mature, they can be reinvested at potentially higher interest rates instead of having the entire ₹10 lakh locked into a long-term deposit.
That said, managing several fixed deposits can be slightly more demanding. Investors must keep track of multiple maturity dates, renewal schedules and deposit records. Interest payments and renewal instructions are also handled separately, adding to the administrative effort.
The ideal choice depends on your financial situation and preferences. A single ₹10 lakh fixed deposit is suitable for investors who value simplicity and are unlikely to need access to their funds before maturity.
On the other hand, splitting the investment into multiple smaller FDs offers better liquidity, greater flexibility and the possibility of taking advantage of higher interest rates in the future, making it an attractive option for many long-term investors.
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