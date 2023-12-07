Fixed Invest collaborates with Bajaj Finance to enhance the FD offerings on its platform; Details here
The collaboration between Bajaj Finance and Fixed Invest will enable the fintech startup’s FDs to be accessible on their platform.
Fixed Invest, a fintech startup, has collaborated with Bajaj Finance to provide digital fixed deposit (FD) options to its clients and associates. Having introduced India’s inaugural FD marketplace, the company has forged a digital fintech alliance with Bajaj Finance. This collaboration enables investors on the Fixed platform to access and invest in all FD options offered by Bajaj Finance. Investors can seamlessly explore, learn about, invest in, and manage their Bajaj Finance FDs through this partnership.