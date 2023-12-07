Fixed Invest, a fintech startup, has collaborated with Bajaj Finance to provide digital fixed deposit (FD) options to its clients and associates. Having introduced India’s inaugural FD marketplace, the company has forged a digital fintech alliance with Bajaj Finance. This collaboration enables investors on the Fixed platform to access and invest in all FD options offered by Bajaj Finance. Investors can seamlessly explore, learn about, invest in, and manage their Bajaj Finance FDs through this partnership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Bajaj Finance is a reputed name in the financial sector. One of the largest RBI-approved deposits, they are known for their trust and legacy. Our partnership with Bajaj Finance is precious for us, our investors, and partners on our platform," said Akshar Shah, Founder, Fixed Invest.

On Fixed Invest's platform, investors can conveniently make investments in Bajaj Finance FDs from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need to visit any physical office. This process is not only hassle-free but also entirely paperless. Investors can compare and order FDs with Bajaj Finance, accessing a wealth of information on the platform. Furthermore, all transactions undergo processing with bank-grade security, thanks to the advanced technological collaboration with Bajaj Finance.

The fintech company will empower a range of modern tech platforms, allowing them to incorporate digital fixed deposits seamlessly into their offerings and provide this opportunity to their customer base in a compliant and convenient manner.

This strategy ensures extensive outreach, allowing a wider audience to take advantage of digital fixed deposits, in line with Fixed Invest’s mission to become India’s largest facilitator of FDs. Through the partnership with Fixed Invest, Bajaj Finance gains entry to a fresh pool of investors and partners.

"We are committed to our partnership with Fixed Invest as we empower their customers to invest in fixed deposits with an attractive rate of interest, flexible tenors, interest payout options, and an experience of a seamless digital investment journey. We are confident that this collaboration will play a pivotal role in establishing FDs as a preferred asset class among young Indians," said Sachita Mohanty, Senior Business Head – Fixed Deposits, Bajaj Finance.

Shah added, “Indians inherently prefer FDs since they are safe and yield good results. And yet, most of us are restricted to FDs with just our bank. Through our partnership with Bajaj Finance, we want to empower investors and savers to choose from a range of FDs that can be better than their bank FDs."

The fintech company aims to facilitate the processing of Bajaj Finance FDs totalling more than ₹100 crores on its platform within a year.

