Fixed vs reducing interest rates: Which to opt to fund your car loan?3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 07:31 PM IST
- Flat interest rates effectively remain higher than reducing interest rates, and the interest rates remain fixed during the loan's tenure, which is determined based on the principal amount of your car loan.
Purchasing a car is a dream come true for people of all ages, whether they are salaried or self-employed. Most banks today give customers a variety of perks for funding a car loan, such as a paperless process, no documentation, instant loan disbursement, 100% on-road finance, flexible repayment terms ranging from 12 months to 84 months, and so on. But, the most significant factors that borrowers do not query to the bank are hidden charges and whether the interest rate applicable is fixed or reducing.
