Fixed vs reducing interest rates: Which to opt to fund your car loan?

Example of Reducing Interest Rate: if your loan is 1 lac at 10% interest p.a. For 5 years, then your EMI would reduce with every repayment. In the 1st year, you will pay Rs. 10,000 as interest, in 2nd year you will pay Rs. 8000 as interest on a reduced principal of Rs. 80,000 and so on till the last year where you will pay Rs. 2000 as interest. The interest rate us calculated only on the outstanding loan amount on monthly basis in this method.