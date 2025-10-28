Fixing health insurance: Why better underwriting and provider regulation are critical
Summary
Rising healthcare costs and customer grievances expose critical gaps in India’s health insurance ecosystem — from weak underwriting to lack of provider regulation and product design flaws.
Health insurance continues to dominate public discourse today. It has emerged as the largest segment within non-life insurance and is expected to expand further, driven by rising medical costs and growing demand for healthcare financing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story