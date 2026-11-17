A flat buyer may acquire a valuable capital asset even before the property is registered in their name or physical possession is handed over, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Mumbai, has ruled. The decision could have implications for taxpayers who surrender or cancel property bookings and receive compensation from developers.

In a ruling dated 16 October 2026, the Mumbai bench of the tribunal held that rights acquired through a property allotment letter can qualify as a capital asset under the Income-tax Act, 1961. Their subsequent surrender for consideration can amount to a transfer, attracting capital gains tax provisions.

The ruling came in the case of Ritu Wadhwa Makhija v. ACIT, Central Circle 5(4), Mumbai (ITA No. 3358/Mum/2026), for assessment year 2022-23. The tribunal allowed the taxpayer's appeal against the tax department's treatment of ₹80 lakh as income from other sources.

Why the income tax department disputed the property transaction The taxpayer had booked a flat in Mumbai's Panorama Residency project on 30 October 2017 for ₹9.10 crore. She paid ₹4.80 crore towards the agreed consideration through banking channels, while the remaining ₹4.30 crore was payable before taking possession.

In March 2022, the developer bought back the flat for ₹9.90 crore. The taxpayer treated the difference arising from the transaction as long-term capital gains after accounting for the indexed cost of acquisition. She offered ₹58,824 as long-term capital gains in her income-tax return.

However, the assessing officer questioned whether the taxpayer had acquired a capital asset in the first place. The flat had neither been registered in her name nor handed over to her. The department also noted that the property had not been reflected as an investment in her books in earlier years.

It consequently treated the ₹80 lakh difference between the original booking price and the buy-back consideration as income from other sources, instead of capital gains. The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) upheld this treatment, prompting the taxpayer to approach the tribunal.

Why ITAT treated the flat allotment as a capital asset The taxpayer argued that the allotment letter, supported by the payment of ₹4.80 crore, had created enforceable rights in the property. The subsequent buy-back extinguished these rights and therefore constituted a transfer under Section 2(47) of the Income-tax Act.

The tribunal agreed with this interpretation.

It observed that Section 2(14) defines a capital asset broadly to include property of any kind. Ownership established through a registered conveyance deed is not the only basis for recognising a capital asset. Rights created through an allotment letter can also qualify, depending on the terms of allotment and the circumstances of the transaction.

The bench also relied on earlier judicial decisions, including the Bombay High Court's ruling in PCIT v. Vembu Vaidyanathan, which recognised the importance of the allotment date in determining the acquisition of property for capital gains purposes.

The tribunal further noted that the allotment letter, payment records and subsequent correspondence concerning the buy-back supported the taxpayer's claim that genuine rights had been acquired and subsequently extinguished.

What the ruling means for homebuyers The decision is relevant for people who sell, surrender or cancel property bookings before taking possession. If an allotment letter creates identifiable and enforceable rights in a flat, the absence of a registered sale deed does not automatically mean that the buyer has no capital asset for income-tax purposes.

For instance, a buyer who books an under-construction flat and later receives compensation for surrendering the allotment may have to report the resulting income under capital gains rather than income from other sources. The distinction matters because the two heads of income have different computation and tax treatment rules.

However, the ruling does not mean that every property booking automatically qualifies as a capital asset. The terms of the allotment, payments made, contractual rights acquired and evidence of the subsequent transaction will matter.

Why the distinction matters for income-tax calculation When income is classified as capital gains, taxpayers can compute the taxable gain after considering the applicable cost of acquisition and other deductions permitted under the law.

In this case, the taxpayer had claimed the benefit of indexation while calculating her long-term capital gains. The assessing officer had rejected this computation after treating the ₹80 lakh surplus as income from other sources.

The tribunal directed that the transaction be assessed under the capital gains head, subject to the applicable statutory provisions governing computation.

Importantly, the tribunal also considered the taxpayer's association with the developer. It observed that being a promoter, director or shareholder of a developer does not, by itself, establish that a property transaction is a colourable device or lacks commercial substance. Such allegations require supporting evidence.