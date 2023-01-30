Flat is in my wife's name but I pay for EMIs. Can I claim income tax benefits?2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Since you do not satisfy the basic condition of being either the sole or joint owner, you cannot claim any tax benefit in respect of EMIs being paid
I have taken a home loan from State Bank of India during current year. My wife is the prime applicant and I am co-applicant. The EMI is being paid from my wife’s bank account. My wife is not claiming the tax rebate on this. Can I claim tax rebate on the housing loan on which I am co-applicant? I am arranging the money for bank account of my wife. My company says that you cannot claim because EMI is going from your wife’s bank account. The house is in single name of wife.
