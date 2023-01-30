Flat is in my wife's name but I pay for EMIs. Can I claim income tax benefits?

For claiming both these deductions you need to satisfy two basic conditions. Firstly, you should be owner of the house whether as sole owner or as joint owner. Secondly, you should be either a sole borrower or co-borrower and servicing the home loan. You can claim both these deductions in the ratio of your respective share in the home loan which need not be the same as your share in the property as the funding source for all the joint owners need not be the same.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}