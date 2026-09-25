Flat possession delayed? You can claim interest even after accepting keys, rules Allahabad High Court

In a significant ruling offering relief to homebuyers, the Allahabad High Court has held that accepting possession of a flat after a prolonged delay does not, by itself, prevent a buyer from seeking interest for the period during which the developer failed to hand over the property.

The judgment is particularly relevant to buyers who accept possession after waiting for several years but subsequently seek compensation for the delay.

The Lucknow bench of the high court also ruled that the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) does not prescribe a specific limitation period for seeking interest on delayed possession. The court rejected an appeal filed by Antriksh Developers and Promoters in connection with its Antriksh Golf View project in Sector 78, Noida.

Possession delayed by 5 years The case arose from a complaint filed by homebuyer Shyam Sunder Agrawal, who had booked a flat in the project in 2010. Under the agreement, possession was scheduled to be handed over by November 2012.

However, the developer offered possession only in May 2017, almost five years after the contractual deadline. The high court noted that the possession offer was made without the occupancy certificate and certain other documents required for a valid handover.

The RERA Appellate Tribunal had subsequently ordered the developer to pay interest on the amount deposited by Agrawal for the period between December 2012 and May 2017. The interest was to be calculated at 1 percentage point above the Marginal Cost of Fund-Based Lending Rate.

RERA provision allows interest for delayed possession Section 18(1) of RERA provides protection to an allottee who chooses to remain in a real estate project, allowing the buyer to seek interest for every month of delay in handing over possession.

However, whether a particular buyer succeeds in such a claim will depend on the facts and documents of the case. Relevant factors can include the contractual possession date, the actual date of possession, communications between the parties and whether the buyer entered into any settlement or waiver agreement with the developer.

Homebuyers seeking such compensation should therefore retain important records, including the allotment letter or sale agreement, payment receipts, the promised possession date, correspondence with the developer and documents relating to the eventual possession.

Developer cites NGT restrictions Antriksh Developers argued that the delay was partly attributable to an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which imposed restrictions on construction and the issuance of occupancy certificates within a 10-km radius of the Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

The High Court, however, did not accept this explanation as justification for the entire period of delay.

The court pointed out that the contractual deadline for handing over possession was November 2012, whereas the NGT restriction came into effect only in August 2013. It also took note of the developer’s own submission that construction of the project had been completed in 2014 and that an application for an occupancy certificate had been submitted during that year.

The ruling therefore indicates that where a developer relies on a regulatory restriction to explain delayed possession, the restriction must actually correspond to the period for which the delay is being claimed.

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What homebuyers should verify before accepting possession The judgment does not mean that every delayed-possession claim will automatically result in an award of interest. Buyers should carefully review the following before accepting possession or pursuing compensation: