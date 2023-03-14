Flat transfer: can a co-op society insist on succession certificate?

As per the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960, on the death of a member of a society, the society shall transfer share, right, title and interest in the property to the person or persons who are entitled to inherit it based on testamentary documents or succession certificate or legal heirship certificate or family arrangement document. The provision mandates the document based on which the transferee claims inheritance and/or succession to the flat. Therefore, the society has the right to insist on a succession certificate.