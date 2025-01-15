A flexi personal loan is similar to a credit card, it is a flexible financial tool. Instead of receiving a lump sum payment, borrowers are given a pre-approved credit limit that they can use as needed. This strategy offers flexibility in borrowing and repayment, which makes it a great option for handling unforeseen costs or changing financial requirements. Since interest is only assessed on the amount utilised, it is a more affordable option than conventional personal loans.
An overdraft facility works like a flexible personal loan:
This facility minimizes interest expenses and provides the borrowers with flexibility to manage their money effectively.
The documents required for a flexi personal loan may depend from lenders to lenders, but some of the major documents are same in all the cases, which are listed below:
In conclusion, for someone seeking to have the best ease and flexibility in their money management, a flexi personal loan is just right. They help especially with handling unexpected crises such as, covering expected costs such as education or home renovation, lowering interest rates through prudent borrowing and repayment practices. To ensure proper use and avoid unnecessary debt, the borrower should thoroughly scrutinize the conditions, interest rates, and repayment options, as they generally consist of higher interest rates.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)
