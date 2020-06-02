Flexible EMI repayment options may burn a hole in your pocket

Under the step-up option that various banks are offering, the EMI is lower for some part of the initial tenure of the loan, and later it increases. Lenders, typically, target young professionals for these loans, considering their future earning potential, which also allows them to take a higher loan amount. Suppose a borrower takes a loan of ₹7 lakh and pay an EMI of ₹8,000 for the first three years, and ₹14,603 for the next four years. Here the borrower will end up paying ₹42,920 extra in total interest outgo as compared to a regular EMI (see graph).