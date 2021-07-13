Flexicap funds help balance risks, returns

The right time to invest in flexicap funds: It is very likely that markets could remain volatile in the near term owing to various uncertainties prevailing across global economies. The US Federal Reserve’s decision on tapering stimulus could impact investor flows in various asset classes, especially into emerging markets. Besides, the pace of vaccination and the fear of a third wave looming on the sidelines are added risks to economies returning to normalcy. While India is on the path to economic recovery, inflation and an increase in interest rates over the medium term could be dampeners. Against this backdrop, large-caps limit downsides and provide liquidity to the portfolio. Flexibility in allocation makes it possible to switch, if and when needed, to mid- and small-caps, which are better positioned to capture potential upside from the expected economic recovery.