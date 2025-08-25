The pros, cons, and key takeaway of the first passive fund in the flexicap category
Generally, the flexicap fund category's allocation to large-caps has been in the range of 62-78%, with less allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks. Here is the gap that a rule-based flexicap fund can look to fill. But should you invest?
Flexicap funds were originally launched to allow investors to diversify across market caps—large, mid, and small caps. But in practice, these funds have largely remained large-cap oriented, with fund managers making limited allocations to stocks in other segments.