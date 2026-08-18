Flexi-cap funds received 3x more inflows than multi-caps in FY26 despite similar returns: What should investors do?

Multi-cap and flexi-cap funds give investors exposure to large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, but their investment mandates differ significantly. While flexi-cap funds can move across market capitalisations without a fixed allocation, multi-cap funds must invest at least 25% each in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks.
As per the latest SEBI Handbook of Statistics (2025-26), both categories recorded comparable net inflows in FY25. However, the trend diverged sharply in FY26, with multi-cap fund inflows declining to ₹33,217 crore, while flexi-cap fund inflows surged to ₹89,213 crore.
This means that flexi-cap funds received 2.69x more inflows than multi caps in FY26. Here's what experts have to say on this.
|Financial Year
|Multi Cap Net Inflows (in Crore)
|Flexi Cap Net Inflows (in Crore)
|FY22
|₹28,156
|₹35,877
|FY23
|₹11,420
|₹16,961
|FY24
|₹1,045
|₹7,704
|FY25
|₹42,282
|₹49,580
|FY26
|₹33,217
|₹89,213
*Source: SEBI Handbook of Statistics (2025-26)
Sriram BKR, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, explained that investor risk perception could have played a key role.
He noted that multi-cap funds carry exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks, unlike flexi-cap funds, which “generally have a tilt towards large-cap stocks”.
|Financial Year
|Multi Cap Funds
|Flexi Cap Funds
|FY22
|27.30%
|20.45%
|FY23
|0.70%
|-1.28%
|FY24
|46.14%
|39.13%
|FY25
|7.87%
|6.60%
|FY26
|-2.76%
|-3.52%
Source: Geojit Financial Services, 1-Year Average Returns ending March (FY returns)
Based on the data shared by Geojit Financial Services, BKR explained that “category-average returns did not show a significant difference between the two categories in FY26, particularly over the short term, which often influences investor decisions.”
However, FY24 saw relatively modest inflows but strong returns of 46.14% for multi-cap funds and 39.13% for flexi-cap funds. Across all these years, multi-cap funds gave better returns than flexi-caps.
Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhvangal Anukulara Pvt Ltd, explained that the divergence in FY26 flows reflected “investor preferences rather than simply investors following the path of the highest returns”.
“The greater flexibility to adjust the extent of exposure to different market capitalisations is a key reason why flexi-cap inflows rose in FY26,” Maurya said, citing concerns around volatility and elevated valuations in a recent year.
BKR mentioned that awareness of the two categories has increased since their distinct categorisation in 2021. Investors with higher risk tolerance and return expectations may prefer multi-cap funds because of their mandatory mid- and small-cap exposure.
He further noted that between “March 2022 and March 2026, multi-cap funds' AUM grew 3.65 times, compared with 2.24 times for flexi-cap funds”.
From a diversification and exposure perspective, BKR suggested that multi-cap “can be a better choice” for investors with a 5- or 10-year horizon, rather than holding both.
Maurya explained that a flexi-cap can serve as a “core diversified equity investment” for investors who want the fund manager to choose opportunities across market caps. However, multi-cap funds suit investors seeking disciplined exposure to all three segments irrespective of the market cycle.
Both categories can be held, he added, but “only one is required” because their underlying stocks can overlap.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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