Flexi-cap funds stay 61% invested in large caps, multi-cap funds remain balanced: Report

Over the years, flexi-cap funds have emerged as one of the most popular equity mutual fund categories because of their flexibility to invest across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks.
However, a “Thinking Aloud” report by Axis Mutual Fund argues that this flexibility has, in practice, resulted in a persistent bias towards large-cap stocks, limiting participation in broader market rallies.
According to the report, multi-cap funds, which are mandated to invest at least 25% each in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, have maintained a more balanced portfolio structure. This has helped them participate more consistently in the broader market rally over the past few years.
According to the report, the key attraction of flexi-cap funds has always been their flexibility to move across market capitalisations in response to investment opportunities. However, most portfolios have continued to maintain a dominant allocation towards large-cap companies.
The report mentioned that this preference is understandable because large-cap stocks offer better liquidity, greater stability, and relatively lower risk during uncertain market conditions.
|Year
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|Mar-22
|66
|16
|11
|Mar-23
|66
|17
|11
|Mar-24
|61
|18
|15
|Mar-25
|60
|18
|16
|Mar-26
|61
|18
|15
*Source: Axis Mutual Fund
Category allocation data shows that flexi-cap funds have consistently maintained around 60% or more exposure to large-cap stocks over the past five years.
The report highlighted that multi-cap funds follow a structurally different approach because regulations require them to remain invested across all three market-cap segments.
Large-cap exposure in the category gradually declined from 42% in March 2022 to 40% in March 2026, while allocations to mid- and small-cap stocks remained significantly higher than those of flexi-cap funds throughout the period.
|Year
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|Mar-22
|42
|26
|25
|Mar-23
|42
|25
|25
|Mar-24
|41
|26
|28
|Mar-25
|41
|26
|27
|Mar-26
|40
|27
|28
*Source: Axis Mutual Fund
By staying invested across large, mid and small-cap segments, multi-cap funds have been better positioned to benefit from a broader market upcycle.
The Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI, the benchmark for multi-cap funds, delivered 15.3% annualised returns over three years and 14.2% over five years. (Returns as of 30 June, 2026)
In comparison, the Nifty 500 TRI, the benchmark widely used by flexi-cap funds, generated 12.9% and 12.4%, respectively, over the same periods.
Over the one-year period, the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI declined 0.6%, while the Nifty 500 TRI fell 1.7%.
“When markets broaden, a portfolio that is already invested across segments does not have to 'shift' to participate—it is already there,” the report mentioned.
The report observed that one of the biggest challenges for investors is deciding when to increase or reduce exposure to different market-cap segments.
“Multicap funds ensure that investors remain invested across segments through market cycles, without the need for frequent tactical adjustments,” as per the report.
Despite stronger positioning and benchmark performance, investor inflows continue to remain skewed towards flexi-cap funds, which still account for a much larger share of assets under management.
The report attributed this trend to investor familiarity. “In investing, familiarity often drives decision-making. Investors tend to stay with categories they are comfortable with, even when market conditions begin to favour alternative approaches.”
The report concluded that as market leadership becomes broader and opportunities emerge across large, mid and small-cap companies, the emphasis may gradually shift from flexibility to consistency in portfolio construction.
It added that while flexi-cap funds are likely to remain relevant, particularly during periods when market leadership is concentrated. However, multi-cap funds could become increasingly important for long-term investors seeking sustained exposure across the broader equity market.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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