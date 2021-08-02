Flexi-cap funds suited for core of long-term investment portfolios

This category came into being after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) received a lot of flak for making it mandatory for multi-cap funds to invest a minimum of 25% each in large-, mid- and small-cap stocks in September 2020. Sebi took the decision after it observed that most multi-cap funds were heavy on large-cap stocks. But forced allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks would have resulted in unnecessary churning of the portfolio, and would also have exposed investors to unwanted risk. Therefore, after receiving feedback from stakeholders, Sebi introduced the category of flexi-cap funds.