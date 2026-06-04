Flexi-Cap vs Focused Funds: Diversification comfort vs conviction risk - what actually wins over cycles?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India defines a flexi-cap fund as an open-ended equity scheme that invests across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks with no fixed minimum allocation to any segment. The category was introduced in November 2020, carved out specifically to give fund managers freedom to move between market-cap segments without the 25% per segment floor that governs multi-cap funds.

A focused equity fund is defined by a single structural constraint: a maximum of 30 stocks in the portfolio at any point in time. Like flexi-cap funds, the focused category carries no restriction on which market-cap segments those stocks may come from. The defining characteristic is not where it invests, but how many names it holds.

Also Read | SIP Investing in 2026: 5 common mistakes mutual fund investors must avoid

How portfolios are built and managed Flexi-cap funds typically hold between 40 and 70-plus stocks, with the manager exercising ongoing discretion over both stock selection and market-cap weighting. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has at various points extended holdings into international equities when domestic valuations appeared stretched - illustrating how the structure permits strategies beyond simple domestic rotation.

Focused equity funds operate within a tighter frame. With a ceiling of 30 stocks, each position carries meaningfully higher weight - typically 3% to 8% per stock. HDFC Focused Fund held 29 stocks as of March 31, 2026, with its top five positions alone representing 36% of the portfolio. The concentration is not incidental; it is the design.

Risk profile and volatility Flexi-cap funds are classified as moderate to moderately high risk. A larger number of holdings means no single position typically carries enough weight to materially damage overall returns. Focused equity funds are classified as high risk - underperformance in even two or three holdings can move the fund's net asset value significantly.

Category-level standard deviation figures are close: approximately 3.94 for focused funds against 3.90 for flexi-cap over the past three years. But individual fund-level volatility within the focused category tends to run sharper. During the 2020 market decline, focused funds recorded steeper drawdowns. In 2022, the pattern repeated. The same concentration that deepens losses, however, can also accelerate recovery when market conditions reverse.

Also Read | Axis Mutual Fund says bond investors should buy, not panic

Historical return patterns The performance gap between the two categories, in aggregate, is narrower than the structural differences might suggest. Over one year, focused funds averaged 7.02% against 6.96% for flexi-cap. Over three years, flexi-cap funds pulled ahead at 14.85% versus 14.47%. Over five years, flexi-cap again led at 13.37% against 12.97%.

Where the data diverges more meaningfully is at the extremes. The worst-performing flexi-cap fund over three years returned 0.77%. The worst-performing focused fund over the same period returned 7.76% - a gap of roughly seven percentage points that reflects the wider range of outcomes concentration can produce. The best-performing funds in each category have been broadly comparable, with focused funds occasionally posting higher peaks when their concentrated bets land well.

Tax treatment Both categories are treated identically under Indian tax law. Gains on units held for up to one year are taxed as short-term capital gains at 20%. Gains on units held beyond one year are taxed as long-term capital gains at 12.5%, applicable only on amounts exceeding ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year, with no indexation benefit. Dividends are added to the investor's taxable income and taxed at the applicable slab rate. Securities Transaction Tax applies at both purchase and redemption for both fund types.

Two structures, one scorecard Average returns across both categories over five years sit within half a percentage point of each other. That proximity is what makes the structural comparison worth understanding on its own terms. Flexi-cap funds achieve their outcomes by spreading exposure - across stocks, across market-cap tiers, sometimes across geographies. Focused funds arrive at similar average numbers through a far smaller set of positions, each carrying far more consequence. The minimum return gap - nearly seven percentage points wider for focused funds over three years - is where the structural difference shows up most plainly. Both categories are governed by the same SEBI framework, carry identical tax treatment, and give managers full market-cap discretion. What they do not share is how much a single call, right or wrong, ends up mattering.

Source: Ace MF. Return data as of April 14, 2026. CAGR returns, annualised. Portfolio data for HDFC Focused Fund as of March 31, 2026. Past performance is not indicative of future results.