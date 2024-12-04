Missed connections: A fixed benefit is also paid in case you miss your connecting flight because the initial flight was delayed. Many policies reimburse for the extra accommodation and travel costs incurred because of missed connections. “The insurer will pay for reasonable extra accommodation and travel costs. You may have to pay to reach the next destination on your ticket/itinerary if you missed a pre-booked onward connection as a direct result of the scheduled common carrier. A claim up to the sum insured mentioned in your policy will typically be payable in such scenarios," said Chaturvedi.