How travellers are working around pricey flights for winter holidays

For Delhi-based Tobit Pinto, a New Year holiday in Goa was non-negotiable. Paying nearly ₹1 lakh for three return flight tickets, however, wasn't.
When Pinto checked airfares for the year-end break, Delhi-Goa return tickets were selling for over ₹30,000 per person. Rather than abandon the holiday, he made the journey a part of his vacation. He, along with his sister and brother-in-law, plans to drive to Goa from Delhi, turning what would have been a routine beach vacation into a multi-city road trip.