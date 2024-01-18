Flights delayed or cancelled: Know how travel insurance can help
A travel cover is designed to provide comprehensive coverage that can protect the traveller from various unforeseen circumstances.
The media is rife with stories of passengers stranded at airports and inside the aircraft (even the tarmac in one case) due to flight delays caused by dense fog conditions in Delhi and other parts of north India. Every winter, we see various flights getting delayed, diverted, or cancelled due to inclement weather. Between January and November 2023, we saw 1.88 million passengers being affected due to flight delays and 249,000 passengers stranded due to flight cancellations. With Delhi experiencing one of the season’s worst fog this past week, an estimated over 1,000 flights were delayed by various airlines.