Credit cards have become a popular choice for people due to its convenience in usage as well as the benefits it provides. With credit cards you can easily make online payments without worrying about spending cash immediately.

The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card is a co-branded credit card offered by Axis Bank and Flipkart which can be a great option if you are a regular customer of Flipkart and want to enjoy rewards every time you shop from the website.

However, before you apply you must understand the eligibility criteria, documents required as well as the features of the card so that you can make the right choice.

Key features of Flipkart Axis Bank credit card 1. Welcome benefits ₹ 500 Flipkart voucher on first transaction within 30 days of card issuance.

500 Flipkart voucher on first transaction within 30 days of card issuance. 50% discount (Up to ₹ 100) on first Swiggy order for new users (Code: AXISFKNEW).

2. Cashback benefits 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart & Cleartrip.

4% unlimited cashback on select merchants (cult.fit, PVR, Swiggy, Uber).

1% unlimited cashback on all other transactions. 3. Lounge access 1 complimentary domestic lounge visit per quarter (Max 4/year) on spending ₹ 50,000 in the previous quarter. 4. Fuel surcharge waiver 1% waiver on fuel transactions between ₹ 400 – ₹ 4,000 (Max waiver: ₹ 400/month). 5. Dining benefits Up to 15% discount (Max ₹ 500) at 10,000+ partner restaurants via Axis Bank dining delights. 6. EMI conversion Convert transactions above ₹ 2,500 into easy EMIs via phone banking. Documents required for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card Note: The bank may require additional documents based on your overall credit profile and the bank’s policies.

Essential documents: PAN Card copy or Form 60.

Recent passport-size photograph.

Proof of Income – Latest payslip, Form 16, or IT return. Address proof (any one): Passport

Ration Card

Electricity Bill

Landline Telephone Bill Identity proof (any one): Passport

Driving License

PAN Card

Aadhaar Card Eligibility criteria for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card Note: The eligibility criteria may vary depending on your overall credit profile. Hence, for the latest updates visit the bank’s website.

Primary card holder age: You need to be between 18 to 70 years old in order to be eligible for the credit card.

Add on card holder age: The add on cardholder’s age must be 15 years or above.

Residence: You can apply for this credit card if you are a resident or a Non Resident Indian (NRI).

In conclusion, you can opt for this credit card if you are looking for specific rewards on Flipkart. However, if you want more diverse rewards and offers, you can explore different options which are available in the market. With this, you can get the option which suits you best. You must also make sure that you use your credit card only when necessary so that you can avoid unnecessary defaults in your bill repayments.