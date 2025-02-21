Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: Features, benefits and eligibility explained

Credit cards have become a popular choice for people due to its convenience in usage as well as the benefits it provides. With credit cards you can easily make online payments without worrying about spending cash immediately.
The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card is a co-branded credit card offered by Axis Bank and Flipkart which can be a great option if you are a regular customer of Flipkart and want to enjoy rewards every time you shop from the website.
However, before you apply you must understand the eligibility criteria, documents required as well as the features of the card so that you can make the right choice.
Note: The bank may require additional documents based on your overall credit profile and the bank’s policies.
Note: The eligibility criteria may vary depending on your overall credit profile. Hence, for the latest updates visit the bank’s website.
Primary card holder age: You need to be between 18 to 70 years old in order to be eligible for the credit card.
Add on card holder age: The add on cardholder’s age must be 15 years or above.
Residence: You can apply for this credit card if you are a resident or a Non Resident Indian (NRI).
In conclusion, you can opt for this credit card if you are looking for specific rewards on Flipkart. However, if you want more diverse rewards and offers, you can explore different options which are available in the market. With this, you can get the option which suits you best. You must also make sure that you use your credit card only when necessary so that you can avoid unnecessary defaults in your bill repayments.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)