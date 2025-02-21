Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: Features, benefits and eligibility explained

Credit cards offer convenience and benefits, and the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card is ideal for regular Flipkart shoppers. Understanding eligibility, required documents, and features is essential before applying. Use credit cards wisely to avoid repayment issues.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published21 Feb 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Credit cards like the Flipkart Axis Bank option provide convenience and rewards.

Credit cards have become a popular choice for people due to its convenience in usage as well as the benefits it provides. With credit cards you can easily make online payments without worrying about spending cash immediately.

The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card is a co-branded credit card offered by Axis Bank and Flipkart which can be a great option if you are a regular customer of Flipkart and want to enjoy rewards every time you shop from the website.

However, before you apply you must understand the eligibility criteria, documents required as well as the features of the card so that you can make the right choice.

Key features of Flipkart Axis Bank credit card

1. Welcome benefits

  • 500 Flipkart voucher on first transaction within 30 days of card issuance.
  • 50% discount (Up to 100) on first Swiggy order for new users (Code: AXISFKNEW).

Also Read | Activate your credit card: Online, SMS, and customer care options explained

2. Cashback benefits

  • 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart & Cleartrip.
  • 4% unlimited cashback on select merchants (cult.fit, PVR, Swiggy, Uber).
  • 1% unlimited cashback on all other transactions.

3. Lounge access

  • 1 complimentary domestic lounge visit per quarter (Max 4/year) on spending 50,000 in the previous quarter.

4. Fuel surcharge waiver

  • 1% waiver on fuel transactions between 400 – 4,000 (Max waiver: 400/month).

5. Dining benefits

  • Up to 15% discount (Max 500) at 10,000+ partner restaurants via Axis Bank dining delights.

6. EMI conversion

  • Convert transactions above 2,500 into easy EMIs via phone banking.

Documents required for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card

Note: The bank may require additional documents based on your overall credit profile and the bank’s policies.

Essential documents:

  • PAN Card copy or Form 60.
  • Recent passport-size photograph.
  • Proof of Income – Latest payslip, Form 16, or IT return.

Address proof (any one):

  • Passport
  • Ration Card
  • Electricity Bill
  • Landline Telephone Bill

Identity proof (any one):

  • Passport
  • Driving License
  • PAN Card
  • Aadhaar Card

Eligibility criteria for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card

Note: The eligibility criteria may vary depending on your overall credit profile. Hence, for the latest updates visit the bank’s website.

Primary card holder age: You need to be between 18 to 70 years old in order to be eligible for the credit card.

Add on card holder age: The add on cardholder’s age must be 15 years or above.

Residence: You can apply for this credit card if you are a resident or a Non Resident Indian (NRI).

Also Read | Closing your credit card? Here’s what you need to know first

In conclusion, you can opt for this credit card if you are looking for specific rewards on Flipkart. However, if you want more diverse rewards and offers, you can explore different options which are available in the market. With this, you can get the option which suits you best. You must also make sure that you use your credit card only when necessary so that you can avoid unnecessary defaults in your bill repayments.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceFlipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: Features, benefits and eligibility explained
First Published:21 Feb 2025, 01:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App