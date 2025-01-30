The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card is a collaboration between Axis Bank and Flipkart. This credit card is developed for customers who have special affection for online shopping. The card also offers welcome bonuses, cashback rewards, exclusive perks among other things.

The objective behind releasing the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card is to enhance shopping experience across platforms like Flipkart and its official partners like Clear Trip. The overall goal is to make the entire process of shopping seamless for customers by providing them a transparent and credible digital platform.

Features and charges One needs to pay a nominal joining fee of ₹500+ tax to avail the services of the Flipkart Axis bank credit card. Some of the prominent cashback benefits provided with the card include:

5% Cashback on Flipkart and Clear Trip purchases.

4% Cashback with select partners like Swiggy, Uber, and PVR.

1% Cashback on other eligible transactions. Further, the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card provides perks such as a ₹500 Flipkart voucher on the first transaction. Apart from this it also offers Swiggy discounts along with Wednesday special offers on digital platforms like Goibibo, Amazon Fresh and MakeMyTrip.

For complete details regarding the same offers, aspirational credit card holders are urged to read the terms and conditions provided with the credit card offering through the official websites of the platform.

Through the same they can also learn about their credit score and methods to apply for other associated services like personal loans, interest rates and related services.

Exclusive services for premium users Airport Lounge Service: Provides for four complimentary domestic visits per year. This comes with a condition of a quarterly cap of one visit. Further, a minimum expenditure of ₹ 50,000 in the previous three months is required to be eligible for this benefit.

Provides for four complimentary domestic visits per year. This comes with a condition of a quarterly cap of one visit. Further, a minimum expenditure of 50,000 in the previous three months is required to be eligible for this benefit. Surcharge on Fuel Waiver: Through this the user can save 1% on fuel transactions. The transactions must be between ₹ 400 to ₹ 4000. In a statement cycle the maximum benefit that can be availed under this service is ₹ 400.

Through this the user can save 1% on fuel transactions. The transactions must be between 400 to 4000. In a statement cycle the maximum benefit that can be availed under this service is 400. Discounts on Dining out: Up to 15% at select partner restaurants. This service falls under the Axis Bank Dining Delights program. Users must carefully read the terms and conditions before opting for this service.

Up to 15% at select partner restaurants. This service falls under the Axis Bank Dining Delights program. Users must carefully read the terms and conditions before opting for this service. Seamless EMI Conversion Service: This premium service provides for easy EMI options for purchases of over ₹ 2,500 on Flipkart. Through this a user can repay the money of a purchase through easy equated monthly installments (EMIs). Eligibility criteria Applicants can be between the age group of 18 to 70. They should be residents of India. They should definitely have a steady income.

Documents such as PAN Card, income proof like your latest salary slips, Form 16 and ITR filing documents will suffice for meeting remaining eligibility criteria's. Further, for address proof documents like Aadhaar Card, driving license and utility bills can suffice.

Who should make applications for this card? This card is ideal for Flipkart users who shop frequently. It will also work well for casual spenders and those who value travel and dining perks. Hence, lifestyle enthusiasts, budget conscious spenders can all benefit through the services provided by this card.