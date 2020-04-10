Flipkart, ICICI Lombard, Go Digit to offer COVID-19 focused health insurance

NEW DELHI : E-commerce marketplace Flipkart, in partnership with ICICI Lombard and Go Digit General Insurance, has launched health insurance policies on its platform that distinctly cover COVID-19.

Enabling health cover for consumers combating the global pandemic, the two health insurance policies come with instant claim benefits and do not require any medical tests at the time of purchase.

According to industry estimates, about 56 per cent of the Indian population is not covered under any health insurance policy.

The COVID-19 Protection Cover by ICICI Lombard provides an instant ₹25,000 benefit plan paid to the customer on positive diagnosis of COVID-19. It is priced at an annual premium of ₹159.

Additionally, the policy provides health assistance benefit, virtual and teleconsultation benefit, and ambulance assistance. It allows Flipkart's customers to submit digital copies of the claim document to the insurer for processing.

The Digit Illness Group Insurance offered by Digit Insurance allows consumers to avail a hospitalisation cover up to a sum assured of ₹1 lakh with an annual premium of ₹511.

Further, there is no limit on room rent or intensive care unit. The policy covers 30 days pre-hospitalisation and 60 days post-hospitalisation fee. Policyholders can also avail one per cent of the sum assured for ambulance services.

