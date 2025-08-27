Flipkart joins hands with SBI Card to roll out co-branded credit card. Check details

SBI Card and Flipkart have recently joined hands to announce the launch of the ‘Flipkart SBI Credit Card’. This one-of-its-kind co-branded credit card was launched in the presence of SBI’s chairman, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, and SBI’s MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari.

The Flipkart SBI Card has been meticulously designed with curated cashback benefits to offer a rewarding shopping experience for discerning customers on the majority of their purchases. The launch of this credit card reflects SBI Card and Flipkart’s ongoing efforts to empower shoppers with greater value, flexibility, and access to formal credit while enhancing their overall shopping journey.

Customers can conveniently apply for the credit card digitally via the Flipkart App and SBI Card SPRINT, by visiting the SBI Card website SBI Card.com.

Cashback on apps With the Flipkart SBI Card, customers can earn 7.5 percent cashback on spends made on Myntra, and 5 percent cashback on spends made on Flipkart, Shopsy, and Cleartrip.

Customers can utilise the rewarding value proposition to make purchases across a broad range of products and services across the Flipkart ecosystem, including mobiles, electronics, grocery, fashion, furniture, appliances, home furnishings, travel bookings, and more.

Moreover, customers can earn 4 percent cashback on select brands like Zomato, Uber, Netmeds, and PVR, and 1 percent unlimited cashback on all other eligible spends. The Flipkart SBI Card comes with an auto-credit of cashback facility, which allows automatic credit of entitled cashback to the SBI Card account within two days of statement generation, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Salila Pande, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, SBI Card, said, “At SBI Card, we continuously strive towards delivering best-in-class products that align with the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers.

Launch of the Flipkart SBI Card in partnership with Flipkart is one more step in this direction. With the rapid growth of e-commerce in India, customers are increasingly seeking seamless and rewarding experiences in every purchase. Flipkart SBI Card has been thoughtfully designed to provide a rewarding and seamless payment experience.”

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “Over the years, we have introduced several innovative financial offerings. This co-branded credit card, in partnership with SBI Card, is another important step in that journey. It reflects our commitment to democratizing and expanding access to formal credit in India.”

Joining fee The joining and annual renewal fee of the Flipkart SBI Card is ₹500 plus applicable taxes. Upon successful application, cardholders can avail of welcome benefits worth ₹1,250.

Additionally, they will be able to enjoy a renewal fee reversal of ₹500 on reaching the milestone of ₹3,50,000 annual spends during the card membership year. The credit card also offers a 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver in a statement cycle. The contactless card is available on Mastercard as well as VISA payment platforms.

To mark the launch, Flipkart and SBI Card are introducing a limited-period launch offer, giving applicants the chance to win 10 Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches and 100 Ambrane wireless power banks every day upon successful completion of the card application process on the Flipkart app.

