Floating rate funds & TMFs are good choices

Bond yields the world over have been on a northward march in the last few months, especially with the relentless increase in inflation in the US. The US inflation is now at 8.5%, while the US 10-year government security (g-sec) yield is sub 3%. That is a negative real rate of over 5.5%! We have seen the US Fed hike rates first time in over three years to combat the worst inflation in the US since the 1970s. As recent as December last year, the markets were discounting three rate hikes in the current year 2022.