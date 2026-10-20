Flying home for Diwali? Why flight ticket prices are soaring and what exactly you are paying for | Explained

For many Indians, Diwali means going home, and, like every year, flight tickets are set to cost more this time around. If a LocalCircles survey is to be believed, 54% of air travellers going home this festive season are paying over 50% more than they paid in 2025. However, this time the surge is not driven by the demand alone. Livemint delves into the factors driving the surge, and breaks down the airfares flyers are paying.

Why are airfares soaring? Blame it on the war in West Asia, international jet fuel prices witnessed a steep hike. ATF prices have surged nearly 2.5 times from ₹60.50 per litre in March 2026 to ₹142 per litre in May 2026, as per the Union Cabinet's recent briefing. ATF constitutes about 40% of the airline's total operating cost, and during periods of extreme volatility, it can go up to 60%. Higher fuel costs have increased operational expenses and are eventually being passed on to consumers.

Pakistan airspace closure is another factor behind the surge. Islamabad recently extended its airspace ban on Indian aircraft until 24 November. India and Pakistan imposed reciprocal airspace restrictions on each other's aircraft following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Due to these restrictions, Indian carriers have to take longer flight paths to Europe, North America and Central Asia, increasing fuel burn and operational costs. Initial reports had suggested that airspace closure could cost Indian airlines an additional ₹307 crore every month.

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Another factor is dynamic pricing. This means airfares are not fixed and keep changing based on demand and availability. So, the same flight can cost more or less depending on when you book.

What exactly are flyers paying for? The total airfare can be broadly divided into two categories - Air Transportation Charges and Taxes & Fees.

The Air Transportation Charges include: Base Fare: It is the basic amount any airline would charge to carry a passenger from one destination to another, before adding applicable taxes.

It is the basic amount any airline would charge to carry a passenger from one destination to another, before adding applicable taxes. Fuel Surcharge: This is in addition to the base fare and passes on the higher fuel costs to the flyers.

Common User Terminal Equipment charge: This fee varies from airport to airport. It covers the cost of shared systems used by airlines like check-in counters, computer terminals and boarding-pass systems.

Regional Connectivity Scheme: This fee funds the regional air connectivity to unserved and underserved areas. It was introduced by the government.

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Taxes & Fees