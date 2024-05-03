Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has refuted media reports that said the new government will bring some sweeping changes in the income tax system after the Lok Sabha election results.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!