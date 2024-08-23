Drowning in debt at 32, confessions of a failed options trader
SummaryA Mumbai trader lost ₹60 lakh in options trading over eight years. Here is his story that offers insights and lessons on the risks of F&O trading and financial management
In 2023, a study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) revealed a startling statistic: 9 out of 10 traders lose money in the futures and options market. One of them, a 32-year-old Mumbai-based financial services employee, who suffered huge financial loss, shared his journey with Mint.