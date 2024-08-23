Drowning in debt at 32, confessions of a failed options trader

My journey began in 2015 while pursuing an MBA in Pune. A friend introduced me to the concept of futures and options, and even the professors encouraged us to invest in the markets as a learning experience. Excited by the prospect, I opened an account with a discount broker (Upstox) and made my first trade—an SBI call option. I made a modest profit of ₹800, but it was enough to spark a fascination that would eventually lead to financial losses.