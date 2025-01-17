This farmer lost money on F&O trading and now faces a ₹69 crore tax demand

Legal challenge

At the first appellate level, commissioners can take anywhere between 1-12 months to send the notice of the first hearing. Hence, the taxpayer usually goes for a stay on the tax demand so that the IT department doesn’t attach other assets of the assessee to recover the outstanding tax in the interim, while the case is pending. However, the condition to apply for a stay is that the assessee has to deposit 20% of the outstanding tax. In AN’s case, 20% deposit would be ₹13.8 crore, which is impossible for him to pay. For this reason, AN cannot apply for a stay.