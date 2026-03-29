There is a joke about two economists walking through a forest. They come across a heap of dung. The first says, "I'll pay you a $100 to eat that." A little later, they find another heap. This time, the second makes the same offer, and the first accepts.
The noisy pursuit of money versus the quiet creation of wealth
SummaryThe obsessive tracking of portfolios, the anxiety over short-term market movements, the urge to trade rather than hold—all of these confuse activity with progress. They mistake the scoreboard for the game.
There is a joke about two economists walking through a forest. They come across a heap of dung. The first says, "I'll pay you a $100 to eat that." A little later, they find another heap. This time, the second makes the same offer, and the first accepts.
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