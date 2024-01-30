Focus on essential features when choosing a health insurance, says Vivek Chaturvedi
8 min read 30 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Abeer Ray
Choose a health insurer that has a good claim settlement ratio, low consumer complaints, and good customer ratings online.
A health insurance plan comes with various features, some of which might sound appealing but shouldn’t form the base of decision-making. When opting for a health plan, ensure it has the essential basic features instead of focusing on fancy frills, says Vivek Chaturvedi, CMO and Head of Direct Sales, Digit General Insurance.
