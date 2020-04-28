Anup Rau, managing director and chief executive officer of Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd, believes that covid-19 is not going away anytime soon. He said the pandemic and its aftermath will leave a significant impact on the financial lives of people.

Rau spoke to Mint for a special series, where we ask industry leaders to share the changes they have made to their personal portfolios given the current volatility due to the pandemic and the ensuing crisis.

According to him, opportunities to build new assets will always be there, but the ongoing crisis should push people to focus on protecting the assets they already possess.

When it comes to his equity strategy, he invests directly in the companies he likes and sticks around for the long term. In terms of mutual funds, he said he is not hung up on different equity segments and trusts his manager. He doesn’t invest in foreign funds either because he finds them too complex.

Impact of Covid-19

One thing that hasn’t worked for him is going overboard on real estate investment. He said this has done no good in terms of wealth creation because the rental yield has been quite low.

He stays away from gold because he believes the asset isn’t very productive in terms of contributing to economic growth.

