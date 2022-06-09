Focus on right time horizon for debt funds3 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 09:52 PM IST
- 90% returns come from carry, which has moved up sharply, the past year
A 220 basis points change in the inflation projection by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over the last four months is perhaps the most striking example of the fast-changing macro landscape that we are dealing with. What started as a consensus view around inflation being transitory and driven by temporary supply side disruptions has now changed to an acceptance of the stickiness in these price pressures.