Focus on right time horizon for debt funds

Fixed Income funds are a basket of products that offer various combinations of potential risk-reward for investors and require relevant holding periods for the returns to materialize. Even in the worst of situations, there are products at the extreme shorter end such as liquid and ultra-short duration category funds that offer a conservative option even for short periods, albeit with limited return potential. But with the scope of negative surprises coming down, allocations in categories such as ultra-short/money market/low duration funds for a holding period of 3-12 months and short term/banking and PSU/corporate bond fund categories from an 18 month + perspective are more palatable from a risk-return perspective. The longer end of the yield curve, having also repriced meaningfully, may still evolve for some more time till investors get more comfortable around the demand-supply dynamics in the G-sec markets. We are reaching levels where absolute yields can drive investments even in this space over the next 6 months. Similarly, target maturity ETFs/index funds have seen significant improvement in carry (portfolio yields), and continue to offer better returns visibility, if held till maturity.