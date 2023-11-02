Focus on “time in the market” rather than “timing the market”, says Morningstar research report
According to Morningstar research, investors might benefit most from identifying consistently managed funds and maintaining their investments.
Attempting to pinpoint the optimal moments for buying or liquidating a fund is probably a fruitless endeavour, according to a recent research report by Morningstar. Even funds that surpass the benchmark typically tend to closely follow or lag behind it for the most part. The stock market’s superior performance compared to cash in the long run can be attributed to only a handful of pivotal months. Several factors contribute to this: