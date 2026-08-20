Focused mutual funds: Only 4 schemes delivered 15%+ SIP returns in 5 years; Invesco India topped at 18.33%

Only four Focused funds have delivered SIP returns of more than 15% over five years, with Invesco India Focused Fund leading at 18.33%. Mirae Asset Focused Fund was at the other end with a 7.92% return.

Focused funds are equity mutual fund schemes that invest in a concentrated portfolio of up to 30 stocks. Unlike diversified equity funds, which spread investments across a larger number of companies, focused funds allow fund managers to take higher-conviction positions in a limited set of stocks.

This can make the performance of individual holdings have a larger impact on overall fund returns. The data also shows that fund size and recent performance do not necessarily translate into higher five-year SIP returns.

Only four focused funds crossed 15% Invesco India Focused Fund delivered the highest five-year SIP return at 18.33%, followed by ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund at 16.73%. HDFC Focused Fund and SBI Focused Fund were the other two schemes to cross the 15% mark.

Fund 5-year SIP return Invesco India Focused Fund 18.33% ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund 16.73% HDFC Focused Fund 16.18% SBI Focused Fund 15.27% Source: Value Research. Data as of 19th August 2026.

HSBC Focused Fund came closest to the 15% mark at 14.97%, followed by Kotak Focused Fund at 14.89% and Motilal Oswal Focused Fund at 14.82%.

Quant Focused Fund delivered a 13.98% five-year SIP return, while Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund posted 13.65%. DSP Focused Fund and Bandhan Focused Fund returned 13.21% and 13.17%, respectively.

At the lower end, Mirae Asset Focused Fund delivered 7.92%, followed by Franklin India Focused Equity Fund at 9.01% and Axis Focused Fund at 9.15%.

The gap between the highest and lowest five-year SIP returns was therefore 10.41 percentage points.

India's biggest focused fund isn't the top performer SBI Focused Fund is the largest scheme in the category by net assets, with ₹50,041 crore. However, its 15.27% five-year SIP return placed it fourth among the funds that crossed the 15% mark.

HDFC Focused Fund was the second-largest scheme, with ₹27,925 crore in net assets, and delivered a 16.18% five-year SIP return. ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund had ₹17,764 crore in assets and delivered 16.73%.

Invesco India Focused Fund, however, had net assets of ₹6,065 crore and topped the five-year SIP return chart with 18.33%.

Fund Net assets 5-year SIP return SBI Focused Fund ₹ 50,041 crore 15.27% HDFC Focused Fund ₹ 27,925 crore 16.18% ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund ₹ 17,764 crore 16.73% Invesco India Focused Fund ₹ 6,065 crore 18.33% Source: Value Research. Data as of 19th August 2026.

The difference is also visible among other large focused funds. Franklin India Focused Equity Fund had ₹11,510 crore in net assets but delivered a 9.01% five-year SIP return. Axis Focused Fund had ₹11,315 crore in assets and delivered 9.15%.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Fund, with ₹8,017 crore in assets, delivered 12.66%, while Nippon India Focused Fund, with ₹8,530 crore, returned 11.14%.

The data suggests that a larger asset base does not automatically translate into higher SIP returns.

Motilal Oswal leads 3-year returns but falls short over 5 years The three-year SIP return ranking looks different from the five-year chart. Motilal Oswal Focused Fund was the top performer over three years, delivering 16.53%. However, its five-year SIP return was 14.82%, leaving it outside the four funds that crossed 15%.

SBI Focused Fund delivered 14.92% over three years, just below the 15% mark, but its five-year return rose to 15.27%. Invesco India Focused Fund, meanwhile, delivered 14.08% over three years but topped the five-year chart at 18.33%.

Fund 3-year SIP return 5-year SIP return Motilal Oswal Focused Fund 16.53% 14.82% SBI Focused Fund 14.92% 15.27% Invesco India Focused Fund 14.08% 18.33% ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund 11.96% 16.73% HDFC Focused Fund 9.82% 16.18% Source: Value Research. Data as of 19th August 2026.

ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund also shows a notable difference between the two periods. Its three-year SIP return was 11.96%, compared with 16.73% over five years. HDFC Focused Fund delivered 9.82% over three years but 16.18% over five years.

ITI Focused Fund delivered 14.52% over three years but does not have a five-year return in the data because it does not yet have a full five-year track record.

Overall, the five-year SIP returns of focused funds varied from 7.92% to 18.33%. Only four schemes crossed 15%, while several large funds remained below 10%. The three-year data also shows that recent leaders can differ from longer-term performers.