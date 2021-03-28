The more you control and restrict them, the better will be your budgeting. In many cases, expenses that enhances lifestyle forms much of a person’s spending.
Saving and investing
No matter how you manage the essential or non-essential expenses, if you save and invest 20% of your income, you won’t need to compromise on your financial goals.
These are thumb rules or guiding principles. If you have never organized your finances before, it is a great way to start. These thumb rules will help you to understand the problem areas and fix them. They will help you to get more disciplineand save better. Once you start with them, you can adjust them based on your situation. For example, high-income earners can save much more than 20%.
It’s all about making a start somewhere.
