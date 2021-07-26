Follow the 5Cs buying model when purchasing life insurance online

Comprehensive research: If you are buying a life insurance policy, research is essential. This research should be a mix of both online and offline, as it will bridge gaps in cost-effective options and help you select the best cover. Choosing a life insurance policy with an adequate sum assured is vital. A higher sum insured as per financial need is essential as it increases the amount you have in case of emergency, which truly adds value in safeguarding the financial future of your loved ones. This is where an online calculator becomes convenient to help you compute the coverage amount as per your future goals, lifestyle and other financial requirements