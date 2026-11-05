The most pervasive, yet financially hazardous, career advice given to young professionals is to “follow your passion, and the money will follow”. It sounds inspiring on a poster, but in an Indian economy defined by intense competition, rising costs and limited state-sponsored social security, turning an unproven passion into your primary source of income is a high-stakes gamble, especially for a middle-class household.
Don’t quit your job for passion before building this safety net
SummaryFinancial security gives young professionals the runway to pursue their passions without putting their savings, families or long-term goals at risk.
The most pervasive, yet financially hazardous, career advice given to young professionals is to “follow your passion, and the money will follow”. It sounds inspiring on a poster, but in an Indian economy defined by intense competition, rising costs and limited state-sponsored social security, turning an unproven passion into your primary source of income is a high-stakes gamble, especially for a middle-class household.
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