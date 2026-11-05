Don’t quit your job for passion before building this safety net

Rushabh Desai
5 min read5 Nov 2026, 10:52 AM IST
logo
In India’s competitive economy, pursuing passion without financial security can expose professionals and their families to serious risk.(Unsplash)
Summary
Financial security gives young professionals the runway to pursue their passions without putting their savings, families or long-term goals at risk.

The most pervasive, yet financially hazardous, career advice given to young professionals is to “follow your passion, and the money will follow”. It sounds inspiring on a poster, but in an Indian economy defined by intense competition, rising costs and limited state-sponsored social security, turning an unproven passion into your primary source of income is a high-stakes gamble, especially for a middle-class household.

When rent is due and a medical emergency strikes, the pressure to monetize a passion quickly can destroy the joy of pursuing it. The data points to a more resilient approach: chase financial security first and build a cushion that allows you to pursue your ambitions without putting your livelihood at risk.

The financial reality

Around 88% of India’s workforce is informally employed, according to the International Labour Organization (as of 2024). This means most workers do not have the assurance of employer-provided health cover, severance or other benefits if a passion project stalls.

The stakes are higher because out-of-pocket expenses account for roughly 43.4% of India’s total health spending, according to the National Health Accounts for FY23. Without universal healthcare, a medical emergency can wipe out years of savings. A salaried job, at least, may come with health insurance, a buffer that a bootstrapped freelancer or founder often lacks.

India is the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (as of 2025). Yet, 90% of Indian startups fail within five years, according to an Indian startups study by IBM (2017). Founders who start with little personal capital and fail to innovate over time may be forced into desperate, short-term decisions simply to survive. A financial cushion exists precisely to manage, and to some extent reduce, these risks.

For many Indian professionals, the money they earn and save is not just their own passion fund. It also serves as a financial safety net for ageing parents. This so-called ‘sandwich generation’ often supports parents while simultaneously saving for its own family’s future. Career choices, therefore, rarely affect just one person.

When you are struggling to secure basic financial stability, it is difficult to focus on self-actualization. Capital buys the runway that creativity needs.

Also Read | Got a Diwali gift from your employer? Check the tax rules

Build your runway

In your 20s, one of the most valuable things you can do is build skills that offer strong returns in the job market. Treat active income generation as a primary measure of success. Do not optimise only for comfort; optimise for leverage. Upskill aggressively, gravitate towards industries with strong capital flows and switch jobs strategically.

Surveys by Aon, Deloitte and EY (as of 2026) suggest that professionals who make planned career moves early in their working lives can earn significantly more over their lifetimes than those who stay put. These salary increases compound over decades, accelerating the journey towards financial independence. Treat your 9-to-5 as a high-paying residency that quietly funds your larger ambitions.

You should not leap into a passion project without first building a safety net. Calculate your bare-minimum monthly expenses and multiply that figure by 36. This is your “passion runway”. Three years can provide time to test an idea, pivot if necessary and work towards profitability without the constant pressure of running out of money. This fund should be kept in liquid, accessible instruments such as fixed deposits and/or debt mutual funds before you quit your job.

Before taking a career risk, buy a robust term life policy and comprehensive family health insurance. A failed passion project should never threaten your family’s basic financial security.

Once that cushion is in place, build a separate pool of money through disciplined monthly SIPs to serve as seed capital for your passion project. Keep this corpus strictly separate from your retirement savings. A fund built steadily over several years can give a passion project far more runway than one assembled in haste.

Also Read | Why Gen Z should focus on the first seven years of retirement investing

Test before quitting

The biggest mistake is quitting a salaried job outright to pursue a passion project. Whether it is a business, a craft or a practice, there is almost always a smaller, testable version that can be developed alongside a full-time job. If it cannot generate any income at a small scale, making a bigger commitment is a guess, not a plan.

The real trigger to reduce salaried hours or resign should be the alignment of three factors: a funded financial cushion, a validated project and visible growth. Sequencing the transition this way also protects the passion itself. Decisions made out of financial desperation are almost always worse than those made from a position of strength.

Prioritizing financial stability is not selling out; it is a strategic necessity. Securing your financial baseline through disciplined investing and tax-efficient planning protects a passion project from the pressure of immediate financial survival.

Most importantly, it buys you the one asset every Indian founder truly needs: time. Secure the capital first, and your passion can follow, armed, funded and ready to scale.

Rushabh Desai is founder of Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services.

Also Read | Why Gen Z borrows for experiences and keeps investments intact

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.