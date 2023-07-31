Food, toys, salon visits and vet: Here is what it costs to keep a pet

Swimming is Dylan’s favourite pursuit. He is a regular visitor to the swimming pool near his house in Bangalore—at least once every fortnight. For a three-year-old, that isn’t asking for much, you did say. Mind you, Dylan is a Labrador. And soon, he will be making a big splash in the sea—Dylan is set to go on a road trip to Goa with his owners, Vasudha Parmeshwar and Devraj Jee (see graphic) this year-end. “We don’t always want to leave him at a pet boarding when we travel. Also, he loves to frolic around in water, so we’re excited to take him to the beach," said Vasudha.

