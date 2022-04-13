Central government employees can now avail house building advance at a lower interest rate of 7.10 per cent till march 2023. The central government has slashed house building loan interest rate from 7.9 per cent to 7.1 per cent. In an office Memorandum (OM) issued by Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs dated 1st April 2022, house building advance interest rate for central government employee in FY2022-23 will be 7.1 per cent. Till March 2022, house building advance was available to central government employees at 7.90 per cent interest per annum.

Announcing the relief on house building advance to central government employees, who wish to construct their own home, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs office memorandum said, "The undersigned is directed to state that in partial modification of this ministry's OM ..... dated 09.11.2017 regarding House Building Advance Rules (HBA) — 2017, the rate of interest on House Building Advance to Central Government Employees wi8ll be @7.10 per cent for FY 2022-23 starting from 1st April 2022to 31st March 2023."

The house building advance for central government employees was available at simple interest rate of 7.9 per cent till 31st March 2022. So, the latest house building advance interest rate announced by the ministry is a big relief for central government employees as the the interest rate has been slashed by 80 bps in FY23.

According to the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and house building advance rules 2017, the total amount of advance that a central government employee can borrow is up to 34 months of its basic pay or ₹25 lakh or the cost of the house or the amount according to repaying capacity, whichever is the lower for the new construction or purchase of new house or flat.

A central government employee can avail house building advance for repayment of bank loan taken for the purpose of construction or purchase of new flat or house. A central government employee becomes eligible for the grant of house building advance from the day he or she obtains loan from a bank or from a financial institution.