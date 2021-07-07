For central govt employees, LTC claim settlement rules eased

Those central government employees who failed to claim their Leave Travel Concession (LTC) benefit by the given due date of 31st May 2021, the Narendra Modi government has given them another chance to file their allowance claim. The Department of Expenditure at Ministry of Finance has issued clarification in regard to its LTC Cash Voucher Scheme directing central government departments and ministries to consider claims of LTC settlement beyond the due date i.e. 31st May 2021.

Directing the central ministries and various departments to consider LTC claims of the central government employees beyond 31st May 2021 the Department of Expenditure at Ministry of Finance issued Office Memorandum and said, "Representations have been received in this Department to extend the date of settlement of bills/claims beyond 31.05.2021 in view of the situation existing due to the Covid-19 and difficulties being faced in settling the claims/bills. It has been decided that Ministries/Departments may consider settlement of those claims/purchases made on or before 31.03.2021 beyond the due date i.e. 31.05.2021."

In normal circumstances, LTC claim settlements are done by 31st March of every financial year. But, due to the Covid-19 pandemic spread, central government extended the due date for settlement of LTC claim till 31st May 2021 issuing Office Memorandum in this regard on 7th May 2021. Since, second wave of Covid-19 was peaking in May, various central government employees couldn't claim their LTC and hence their representative organisations demanded for further extension. With this fresh order, the central government would oblige those central government servants who couldn't file their LTC claim even after extension due to spread of Covid-19 in their region.

